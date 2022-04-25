New Balance Made in USA Releases Debut Collection by Teddy Santis

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance’s Made in USA has found its new creative director in Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis — and his first collection for the brand is out now.

Santis’ debut collection for the Boston-based brand leans into the “Made in USA” theme, while also paying tribute to its iconic 990 sneaker silhouette — which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

New Balance’s Made in USA 990v3 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

“As a brand, New Balance has always been drawn to nontraditional and independent creators, which is what makes Teddy such a perfect fit for New Balance Made in the USA,” said the brand’s SVP of design, Chris Davis, in a statement. “Not only does he have an incredibly authentic and passionate tie to New Balance, but he’s uniquely positioned to help preserve the history of Made, which is the foundation of the brand, while simultaneously guiding its evolution through his unique design sensibility.”

New Balance’s Made in USA 990v2 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The collection itself features limited-edition versions of the brand’s retro-inspired 990v1, 990v2 and 900v3 sneakers in a combination of suede and mesh. Featuring an off-white, beige and gray palette, the styles are all versatile and utterly contemporary. Under Santis’ direction, the brand will also launch limited-edition versions of each style every month. Rounding out the collection is a variety of athleisure, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, long and short-sleeved T-shirts in a coordinating gray palette.

New Balance’s Made in USA 990v1 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

However, this isn’t Santis’ first time working with New Balance. In fact, the designer has previously worked with the brand on numerous occasions since 2019 through Aime Leon Dore, revamping styles in the brand’s signature tonal hues from the 997 silhouette to vintage ’80s pairs like the 550s. His appointment in 2021 and debut collection today follow a range of collaborations with Casablanca, Miu Miu, Ganni and more.

While working for Made, Santis will pay tribute to New Balance’s heritage, legacy and craftsmanship, per a brand statement. The full collection is now available for pre-order, ranging from $65-$200, on New Balance’s website.