Moonwalkers ‘The World’s Fastest Shoes’ Promise to Let You Walk as Fast as You Can Run

There are fast ways to get around, but Shift Robotics is improving that. The Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company has unveiled its battery-powered sneakers — the Moonwalkers.

The company claims the new silhouette is fastest shoe in the world. The style allows you to walk naturally and boost your speed up to 250%. Moonwalkers take your steps into the future, allowing you to walk at the speed of a run. It’s almost as if you have a moving walkway on your feet.

Shift Robotics CREDIT: Shift Robotics

The shoes are powered by a state-of-the-art brushless DC motor and eight polyurethane wheels that work together with a gearbox to drive the overlapping wheels, which simulate much larger diameter wheels to climb over uneven terrain. Allowing for totally hand-free use, the Moonwalkers can also be used in multiple types of terrain.

An ergonomic hinge system allows your foot to naturally bend at your toes, preserving all of your mobility and balance. Moonwalkers fit any shoe with comfort padding added to the straps to make them easily disappear on your feet. They also have magnetic quick-release buckles allowing you to put on and take off in seconds.

The shoes can be fully charged with a USB in an hour and a half, have a range of six miles and can be set in “Lock” mode for stairs with just a quick gesture. Moonwalkers are IP54 water resistant and they use an automotive-grade sealing method to ensure that they can withstand rain and smaller puddles.

Shift Robotics CREDIT: Shift Robotics

“Walk at the speed of a run while staying on the sidewalks,” the company said in a statement on Kickstarter — emphasizing its “world’s fastest shoe” motto.

While walking in the footwear is promised to have a boosted gait, running performance isn’t enhanced, according to the company. “You will not see any speed advantage in (running speed) as we have optimized the performance for 250% of walking speed with a max speed of 7 mph.” According to Healthline, the average walking speed is 3 mph and the average running speed is around 6 mph.

Moonwalkers are currently available to purchase on shiftrobotics.io and come with a $1,400 price tag. A refundable deposit of $50 must be made at the time of the purchase. Once an order is placed, you can expect to receive your shoes next year in summer. Shipping is currently only available in the United States.