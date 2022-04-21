Celtics Star Marcus Smart’s Outfit Goes Viral With Silk Puma Robe & Sneakers to Celebrate DPOY Award

Marcus Smart is celebrating his Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) win for the Boston Celtics in statement-making style on Wednesday night. The award is given for an outstanding play by a single player during a basketball season — and Smart is notably the first point guard to win since Gary Payton in 1996.

While arriving to the Celtics’ winning game against the Brooklyn Nets at Boston’s TD Garden in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Smart wore a custom silk DPOY robe designed by Puma. The outerwear featured a color-blocked black, green and yellow color palette, coordinating with the Celtics’ team colors. Most notably, the hooded piece included a green crystal trim for added sparkle — plus “DPOY” gold sequined lettering with sparkling black swirls on its back.

Smart’s ensemble was finished with a black T-shirt, joggers and Cartier jewelry — plus a custom gold Puma logo necklace.

Marcus Smart pulled up with the DPOY robe @smart_MS3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h8lz1KBTJo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2022

For footwear, Smart continued his Celtics-themed look with a pair of green Puma sneakers. The lace-up footwear, the brand’s Suede Classic XXI sneakers, featured monochrome uppers with white accents and flat soles. The pair added a casual spin to the athlete’s bold attire while remaining relaxed and effortless.

Smart’s shoe history is impressive, gaining steam during his 8-year career in the NBA. Previously signed with Adidas, the athlete has been a Puma athlete since 2019, wearing the brand’s various sneakers on and off the red carpet. He’s even stated the brand’s Clyde All-Pro sneakers as his “favorite” style. When off-duty, he also opts for bold styles like Versace slippers.

Discover the NBA’s top holiday sneakers in the gallery.