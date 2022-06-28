Lindsay Lohan Thinks ‘Pink’ to Launch New Sustainable Allbirds Tree Flyer Sneakers

Lindsay Lohan is back — and with a new stylish sneaker project with Allbirds, to boot.

The actress stars in a new campaign as the spokesperson for Allbirds’ new Tree Flyer sneakers. Titled the “Unexpected Athlete,” the video shared on Instagram highlights how anyone can enjoy running without needing to be a professional athlete. In a viral twist, the clip also spotlights Lohan’s role as a pop culture figure with a variety of public opinions — as well as her career, with visuals and phrases referencing her hit films, including “The Parent Trap” and “Mean Girls.”

“I didn’t run track in high school. I was more of a mathlete. So, I get it, as a running spokesperson I guess I’m a little…unexpected,” Lohan cleverly states in the clip, referencing her role as Cady Heron in 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

The campaign also highlights the brands’ women’s $160 Tree Flyer sneakers, particularly its punchy “Lux Pink” colorway. The sustainably made shoe featured knit uppers with a lace-up closure to remain secure and lightweight. Adding to its ease is cushioning from Allbirds’ new sustainable SwiftFoam sourced from castor bean oil-based resin, as well as white flared midsoles for greater movement. The Tree Flyers and other sustainable sneakers can be discovered on Allbirds’ website.

Allbirds’ Tree Flyer sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Earlier this week, the “Freaky Friday” star shared a multi-shot Instagram Reel on Sunday, teasing her collaboration with Allbirds. In the video, Lohan can be seen getting her hair and makeup done while wearing a black minidress and thong sandals accented by gold buckles. Later in the clip, she swapped her bohemian look for maroon leggings with a matching top and white sweatshirt tied around her waist — as seen in the finished commercial.

Lohan’s Allbirds campaign continues her return to the spotlight this year. Since January, the actress starred in a viral Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial, announced a role as narrator for reality series “Lovestruck High” and debuted her podcast “The Lohdown.” She’s also preparing for an acting return, starring in Netflix’s upcoming holiday film “Falling for Christmas” and thriller film “Cursed.”

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly grungy and statement-making styles, including Prada, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton ankle boots, plus thigh-high styles by Givenchy and Isabel Marant. Lohan has been a reigning figure in the fashion scene as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke.

