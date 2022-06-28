Lindsay Lohan Swaps Thong Sandals for Allbirds Sneakers in Collaboration Teaser

Lindsay Lohan is back — and with a stylish sneaker project in the works, to boot.

The “Parent Trap” star shared a multi-shot Instagram Reel on Sunday, teasing an under-wraps collaboration with sustainable brand Allbirds. In the video, Lohan can be seen getting her hair and makeup done while wearing a sleeveless black minidress, string bracelets and black thong sandals accented by gold buckles. Later in the clip, she swapped her bohemian look for two decidedly sportier ones: a rosy pink athletic top and deep maroon leggings, as well as the same leggings with a matching top and white sweatshirt tied around her waist.

“Hi, everyone! It’s Lindsay Lohan. I am working on something super special with Allbirds — so, stay tuned,” Lohan announced in her Reel, before sharing a compilation of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from a day of shooting.

In her later outfits, the “Mean Girls” star also included a shoe change: two pairs of athletic sneakers, one black and one pink. Each style included white accents and rubber soles, as well as lace-up silhouettes ideal for working out and other physical activities. In the final shot, Lohan poses by a display where a lineup of sneakers in hues of yellow, orange, pink and black can be seen. The Allbirds project was notably teased earlier this spring, when Lohan shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo with no clues other than a string of dove emojis.

Though it’s unclear what the future project is, it is clear that Lohan is on the rise once again. This year, the “Freaky Friday” actress starred in a viral Planet Fitness commercial during the Super Bowl, announced her role as narrator for reality series “Lovestruck High” and debuted her insider podcast “The Lohdown.” Aside from her Allbirds project, she’s also preparing for the winter release of Netflix holiday film “Falling for Christmas” and the future thriller film “Cursed.”

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly grungy and statement-making styles, including Prada, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton ankle boots, plus thigh-high styles by Givenchy and Isabel Marant. Lohan has been a reigning figure in the fashion scene as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke.

