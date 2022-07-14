Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course.

While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.

Erica Herman accompanies Tiger Woods during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Erica Herman accompanies Tiger Woods during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The former Woods Jupiter manager’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of sneakers, as are the unspoken standard — and the most practical — for attending golf tournaments and walking the turf. Harman’s wasn’t seen, though they could have included neutral mesh or canvas uppers in an athletic or contemporary silhouette, complete with textured rubber soles for added traction and balance.

Erica Herman accompanies Tiger Woods during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Herman’s on-course style streak was seen in fuller view during occasions like the 2021 PNC Championship tournament. During the occasion, Harman sat alongside Woods’ daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, in a black tank top and leggings with punchy red and white Dior sneakers. Woods complemented her ensemble in a pair of white Air Jordan sneakers.

Erica Herman (L) and Sam Alexis Woods (R) watch Tiger Woods during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando on Dec. 19, 2021. CREDIT: AP Photo/Scott Audette

When it comes to style, Herman appears to keep her footwear choices simple and versatile. On and off the golf course, she can be seen in low and high-top sneakers in an array of neutral and tonal colors, hailing from brands including Dior and Nike. Woods’ more casual ensembles also feature comfortable Ugg boots in similar hues. For more formal occasions, she’s been spotted in heels ranging from pointed-toe sock boots to pointed-toe pumps, accented with features including metallic panels, capped toes and Mary Jane straps.

Discover the top golf shoes to add to your shoe rotation in the gallery.