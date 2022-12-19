×
Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie’s Snoopy Hat Goes Viral at PNC Championship & It’s Brought Him Luck for Years

By Aaron Royce
Charlie Woods Snoopy Hat
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods brought cool style to the green while competing in the 2022 PNC Championship this week.

On Monday, Charlie played golf alongside fellow United States teammates Tiger and Justin Thomas during the occasion at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 13-year-old’s golfing ensemble featured a red sweater and slim black trousers, creating a classically sharp statement.

Charlie also donned a black cap embroidered with “Peanuts” comics character Joe Cool — one of beagle character Snoopy’s alter egos, who debuted in 1971 — wearing sunglasses and channeling a relaxed, “cool” persona. The cap has been a longtime favorite piece for Charlie, who’s worn it throughout both past PNC Championships he competed in with Tiger in 2020 and 2021, as well.

Charlie Woods in snoopy hat joe cool, Tiger Woods, golf, loafers, leather loafers, black loafers, lace up loafers, Snoopy, Joe Cool, hat
(L-R): Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Charlie Woods of the United States walk up the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Charlie Woods in snoopy hat joe cool, Tiger Woods, golf, loafers, leather loafers, black loafers, lace up loafers, Snoopy, Joe Cool, hat
Charlie Woods plays hit shot from the first tee on the 14th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Charlie laced into a set of classic leather loafers. His style featured black uppers and thin laces, complete with rubber soles that included light squared heels and almond-shaped toes.

Charlie Woods in snoopy hat joe cool, Tiger Woods, golf, loafers, leather loafers, black loafers, lace up loafers, Snoopy, Joe Cool, hat
Charlie Woods putts on the 14th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Charlie has worn the hat on numerous occasions over the years while playing golf in past games with his father as well, making the moment a true full-circle experience. On past occasions, the hat was worn while he hit his 10th birdie in a row at the 2021 PNC Championship, as well as his near holing out on the par-4 16th at the 2020 PNC Championship — seemingly marking the hat as a lucky charm for the young athlete.
Charlie Woods in snoopy hat joe cool of the United States looks on from the tenth tee during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Charlie Woods of the United States looks on from the tenth tee during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 16, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Charlie Woods in snoopy hat joe cool with Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods celebrate on the sixth green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods celebrate on the sixth green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 17, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.
CREDIT: Getty Images

