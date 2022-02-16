The Best Figure Skating Fashion of the 2022 Olympics

Another round of Winter Olympics means another chance to marvel at the phenomenon of figure skating fashion. The sport has long been known as the most stylish and fashion-forward of any Olympic sport, with costumes taking the place of uniforms and offering the opportunity for total freedom of expression.

Well, almost. Costumes may be full of rhinestones, crystals, sequins and colorful , but there’s more to their construction than meets the eye — and a hefty set of regulations on what skaters can and cannot wear (plus gender rules that inhibit most opportunities for genderless looks). For example, skaters in the women’s competition must be 50 percent covered (though many get creative and push those limits with strategic mesh cutouts), while men have to wear real, substantial bottoms, not leggings (for anatomical modesty).

While the actual women’s competition may have soured from the ongoing investigation into the failed drug test of Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva, the fashion race is still on as long as these skaters continue to hit the ice decked out in their best.

Below, a look at some of the best figure skating fashion at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. We’ll be updating this story as new looks come in.

Karen Chen, United States

The U.S. skater went for dark drama for her short program look, with a black bodysuit that extended to gloves with black sequins at the wrist. Down the front of the bodice, a spray of silvery blue crystals created an asymmetrical deep V neckline.

Alexandra Trusova, Russion Olympic Committee

One of Russia’s powerhouse skaters, Trusova also leaned into the full sleeve look with a red and black ombre dress, which included bright red gloves (the better to articulate movements) and a pattern of crystal embroidery on the bodice of the outfit. Bonus points for Trusova matching the look to her fiery hair color.

Madeline Schizas, Canada

The Canadian skater is only 4’11” but her presence is larger than life on the ice. For her short program Tuesday night, Schizas wore a burgundy strapless dress with an ombre effect skirt and velvet upper. The bodice was decorated with a vintage-inspired crystal work that looks like it belongs on a Manolo Blahnik pump.

Eva-Lotta Kiibus, Estonia

Finally, a skater this year who is not afraid to use the kind of color palette taking over regular fashion. The Estonian skater’s dress looked like a sequined Mondrian, with nude mesh sleeves for warmth (and that 50 percent coverage rule, since she also had an open back).

Nicole Schott, Germany

Schott’s black cutout gown with red piping looks like it came straight off the Proenza Schouler fall ’22 runway, with its orbital-like cutouts and shaping.