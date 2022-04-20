Schutz Launches First Bridal Collection as Weddings Make a Comeback

Schutz is getting into the bridal shoe business.

The Brazilian footwear brand announced on Wednesday that it has launched its first bridal capsule consisting of eight styles including an update on its best-selling Cadey-Lee single-strap sandal, Lou pump and Keefa platform sandal.

According to Alexandre Birman, designer and CEO of Schutz parent company Arezzo & Co., the collection comes at a time when special occasions are on the rise. “With events starting to happen again, the bridal season seems to be even more special,” Birman told FN in an exclusive interview. “We created the collection to be part of this moment.”

Birman added that when planning a wedding, the emphasis is often placed on finding the perfect dress, but the shoes are just as important in completing a bride’s look. “This collection allows our brides to do just that,” he said.

As for the design of the capsule, Birman said that he sought to cater to many different clients and wedding locations. “We wanted to translate the bridal dream into reality. From classy and minimal pumps to the shiny and stunning heels … that’s what we wanted to do. We have platforms for those who want to be comfortable but still wear heels that will empower their path down the altar.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

This launch comes as the brand continues to see year-over-year growth in the American market. Although the past two years have been challenging for many brands, Birman said that Schutz’s “glam and sexy touch” was “just what the market needed” after months of being confined at home in casual shoes. He noted that the brand’s pointed boots were Schutz’s “greatest highlight” for the second half of 2021, with its Maryana boot as a standout in the category.

What’s more, Birman told FN that in 2021 the brand doubled its active client base and grew its online business month-over-month. “Our sales in all digital channels represent 50% of our business,” Birman admitted. “We introduced the brand into Amazon Fashion, which was an important step to be in the main digital player in the U.S.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Looking ahead, Birman said that his biggest focus is to expand in different states across the U.S., investing in local activations and in the specialties market. “Aside from the geographic factor, another objective is to solidify the brand in different categories,” he said. “Nowadays, our boots and sandals are the main drive in our business. We see an opportunity to gain other categories, but our main focus is to always offer the right product at the right time, with the least impact in the world.”

And as for the future of the Schutz bridal shoe business, Birman plans to offer the category year-round and to develop it further. “We would like to have shoes not only for brides but also the maid of honor and special guests,” Birman added. “This year, we already partnered with two brands for Bridal Week, which was a unique experience that we’ve never lived before as a brand focused on ready-to-wear shoes. New horizons bring different possibilities of growth.”

The all-new Schutz Bridal collection, which retails between $118 and $178, is now available at all brand flagship locations and Schutz-shoes.com.