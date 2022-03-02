4 Shoe Trends From Coterie and Magic New York For Fall 2022

The party was on at Informa Markets Fashion’s Coterie and Magic New York trade shows this week with platforms, lug soles, cowboy boots and special-occasion styles ruling the footwear conversation for the fall ’22 season.

Almost every footwear brand on the floor had at least one of this season’s top shoe trends. After seeing a strong holiday 2021 season, most brands are doubling down on special-occasion styles like strappy embellished sandals.

Glam party styles featuring feather and vinyl details standout at Schutz. CREDIT: Stephen Garner / Footwear News

At Coterie, Schutz took the party styles to a new level for fall, introducing unexpected styles with gold and silver embellishments, feather detailing and vinyl. “When a lot of brands pivoted to casual sneaker styles during the pandemic, we stayed true to our core styles and it’s been paying off,” a Schutz brand rep told FN.

Boots and an interesting new heel shape are the highlight at Marc Fisher. CREDIT: Stephen Garner / Footwear News

Across the aisle at Marc Fisher, the brand has a wide assortment of best selling and new styles. Boots were the star of the booth. It’s popular Izzie lug-sole ankle boot returns in a new colorway, and new cowboy-style silhouettes, dress boots and slouchy details make for an impactful category. Hits of metallic and a new heel shape define the brand’s special occasion styles.

Cowboy boot updates and lightweight lug soles pop at Dolce Vita. CREDIT: Stephen Garner / Footwear News

Dolce Vita’s fall assortment also focused on boots with, you guessed it, a range of cowboy boots and lug-sole and platform styles. The brand noted that its core sneaker program is still going well, and reorders come in constantly. Dolce Vita also offered a range of fun metallic dress sandals for holiday.

Platforms and lug soles rule the day at Steve Madden. CREDIT: Stephen Garner / Footwear News

Steve Madden wants to offer a little bit of everything for fall. At its Coterie booth, the footwear brand showcased platform styles as its shoe of the season. Meanwhile, the brand made sure to highlight a robust sneaker offering as well as a range of loafers, cowboy boots and extra-tall heels.

Dress styles and cowboy boots at Guess. CREDIT: Stephen Garner / Footwear News

Over at Magic, Guess came in strong with a solid assortment of all of the major trends. According to a brand sales rep, business is really strong for Guess footwear, with dressy styles leading the way. “Anything that has embellishment or can be dressed up is what is really driving the business right now.” Square-toe, metallic and clear heels were some of the standout dressier styles for fall. Dress booties, platforms loafers and cowboy boots round out the offering.

Mattise’s Caty ankle boot. CREDIT: Stephen Garner / Footwear News

And at Matisse, the brand remains focused on its core boot programs. Cowboy boots and a Western-inspired mule were a buyer favorite as well as its go-to Caty ankle boot.