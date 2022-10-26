Music Legend Carlos Santana Revives His Fashion Footwear Brand

Nine-time Grammy winner Carlos Santana is returning to the shoe industry.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has announced that next month he will relaunch his women’s fashion footwear label, Carlos by Carlos Santana, in partnership with original brand stewards Gary Rich and Rick Gelber. Together they have formed the venture Jubilation LLC, which will oversee the brand.

Santana originally debuted his eponymous shoe label in 2001, under license with St. Louis-based footwear giant Brown Shoe Co. (now Caleres). The line became a verified hit, selling in department stores and national retail chains throughout the U.S. and overseas. However, after a nearly two-decade run, it was shuttered in 2019 when Caleres made several changes to its brand portfolio.

For the revival, Santana aims to reclaim some of that heat — and plans to use the brand to support the Milagro Foundation that he created with his family in 1998. The nonprofit funds organizations for under-resourced children in the areas of the arts, education and health. Details about the brand’s contributions to the foundation were not yet available.

“It is an honor to partner with Gary and Rick to bring radiance, elegance and style back to the forefront of the brand, while at the same time making a difference in the lives of children through the Milagro Foundation,” Santana said in a statement. “We know that these shoes will inspire and compliment the confidence and light within every woman wearing them.”

Rich, who was formerly president of Brown Shoe Wholesale, and Gelber, formerly SVP and GMM at Caleres, will lead the brand strategy, product development and business management for the new company.

Rich said in a statement, “From our first meeting back in 2000, we connected with Carlos and created instant synergy and great energy. It’s fitting today that the three of us join forces again to form this partnership and relaunch the brand back into the marketplace.”

The new Carlos by Carlos Santana collection will consist of a variety of women’s styles, including casual shoes, dress looks, boots and fashion sneakers, featuring leather uppers sourced in Brazil and Italy. Retail prices will range from $100 to $250.

The brand is launching with a direct-to-consumer business model, selling exclusively at Carlosshoes.com. However, the the leaders said they could consider developing a key retail partnership further down the line.