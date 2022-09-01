Wolverine Worldwide Donated $1.2 Million to Over 50 Community Organizations in 2021 – Here’s Where It All Went

Wolverine Worldwide is shedding light on its environmental, social and governance goals in its latest Global Impact Report.

Quietly released this month, the report noted that company donated $1,215,850 to more than 50 organizations throughout local communities through its Wolverine Worldwide Foundation.

According to Wolverine, these organizations support a “broad range of needs and interests,” spanning from health and human services to education, the environment, art and culture and youth and families. Some of the Foundation’s 2021 partners include United Way, Two Ten Footwear Foundation, Grand Rapids Whitewater, The Outdoor Foundation, The Conservation Alliance and the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Other fundraising initiatives in 2021 included the Shared Steps Go Further Challenge hosted by Merrell, which donated $1 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for every mile moved for a total donation of $40,000. Keds made a $10,000 donation to Artists For Humanity, a local Boston non-profit teen art and design enterprise, to create their own custom prints on white canvas shoes. And, Wolverine’s Chaco brand supported LGBTQ+ friends and allies by collaborating with Camp Brave Trails and donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of their colorful limited-edition sandal totaling over $15,000 donated.

“One of our core company values is to be a great partner,” Brendan Hoffman, president and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, said in a statement. “We are proud to support our local community partners and for our brands to leverage community partnerships to extend the reach of our impacts even further through such valuable causes.”

As for its environmental impact, Wolverine noted that 100% of its leather is a byproduct of the meat industry, with nearly all of the leather coming from gold or silver rated tanneries. Wolverine also reported that it sourced 14 million shoeboxes made with FSC-certified paper and has purchased 22 million kilowatt hours of Renewable Energy Credits. And, in terms of recycling, Wolverine said its Michigan-based facilities prevented 428,470 pounds of waste from ending up in landfills last year, which equates to more than 214 tons.

The company’s Sperry brand is also working to be more sustainable. Global brand president Katherine Cousins said earlier this year that the team set a goal that by 2024, 50% of models produced will be part of the SeaCycled Collection made with recycled and responsible materials and processes. As for the impact of climate change, she added, “[It] is driving demand for products that can perform in all conditions and particularly in wet weather.”

In response Sperry is leaning into its well-established strength in that category. “Our innovation-focused design team has incorporated new technologies that are built to withstand all types of weather in a new range of waterproof boots,” added Cousins.

To read the full 2021 Global Impact Report from Wolverine, click here.