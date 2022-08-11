Tommy Hilfiger and ThredUp Aim to Close Fashion Loop With New Resale Program

Tommy Hilfiger and ThredUp have joined forces for the sake of sustainability. Launching today is their resale program, which aims to close the fashion loop, lessen their carbon footprint and keep products in use for longer.

Here’s how it works:

Consumers can clean out their closets and shop secondhand by generating a prepaid shipping label from tommy.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women’s and kid’s items from any brand in their closet and ship it to ThredUP for free. If any of the women’s and kid’s items are selected for resale and sell are deemed eligible, the customers will receive Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store.

In addition, consumers can send in Tommy Hilfiger men’s product for free as well, and if deemed eligible, they will also receive Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit. The program is enabled by ThredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS).

“This partnership is our latest step on our journey to becoming a fully circular brand,” said Esther Verburg, EVP, sustainable business and innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We’re excited to launch this program with ThredUP, which helps us create more value out of our existing product and connect with our consumers in a new way. The U.S. market is packed with circular potential, and together with ThredUP, we’re hoping to make a long-lasting difference.”

James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUp, added,”Tommy Hilfiger is an iconic and timeless brand. The brand’s products are made to withstand the test of time both with classic designs and durable quality, making resale a natural fit for the company.”

Tommy Hilfiger aims to be a fully circular brand by 2030.