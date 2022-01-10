How Steve Madden and Dolce Vita Plan to Tackle Resale

More footwear brands are getting into the resale game.

Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are launching their own respective peer-to-peer resale marketplaces with the help of recommerce and circular tech leader Recurate.

In a move to curb the “millions of tons of clothing and shoes are incinerated or sent to landfills each year,” Steve Madden Ltd. Is now offering its customer’s a way to re-home some of their worn items under the Steve Madden Re-Booted and Dolce Vita Re:Vita resale marketplaces.

According to Steve Madden, customers can now submit their own product photos, descriptions, and select a recommended price for their items, which will then be authenticated and approved by the respective brands to appear on the resale page.

When the item sells, users receive a prepaid shipping label to send it to its next home, said the brand. Once the buyer verifies its condition, the seller will be reimbursed with store credit.

“Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are thrilled to enter the resale market with Recurate as our partner,” Gregg Meyer, chief sustainability officer at Steven Madden, told FN. “Through Steve Madden’s Re-Booted and Dolce Vita’s Re:Vita, we want to make it incredibly easy for customers to buy and sell preloved products so that they stay out of landfills and in the closets of people who love them. It’s all in an effort to make the items we create last as long as possible –an effort that we hope galvanizes the industry as a whole.”

“Footwear is one of the fastest growing sectors of resale and we could not be more excited to partner with both Steve Madden and Dolce Vita as two of our first footwear brands,” added Adam Siegel, co-founder and CEO of Recurate. “At Recurate we aim to make resale easy for brands and consumers across all sectors and price points. Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are two iconic brands taking a huge step toward circularity and we are proud to be working with them to bring peer-to-peer resale to their customers.”

Steve Madden Re-Booted launches today, Jan. 10 while Dolce Vita’s Re:Vita will follow on Feb. 22.

This news comes as Steve Madden Ltd reported its biggest quarter ever in November that surpassed its pre-pandemic performance. For the third quarter, the New York-based footwear company reported revenue increased 52.4% to $528.7 year-over-year and increased 5% compared with 2019. Net income was $66.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, up 22% from 2019.