Shawn Mendes Brings Sustainability to the Forefront with New Tommy Hilfiger Partnership

Tommy Hilfiger is teaming up with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on a slate of sustainability initiatives.

The partnership kicks off with Mendes as the face of its summer 2022 “Classics Reborn” campaign, which features a collection made from sustainable materials.

Launching May 16, the “Classics Reborn” campaign, shot by Craig McDean, features the 23-year-old singer wearing styles from the 1985 Program collection, including the 1985 polo made from organic cotton. Mendes is also featured in the campaign wearing more sustainable denim that, according to the brand, is produced using 20% post-consumer recycled cotton and requires less water and energy during its finishing stages. Throughout the Program’s new 2022 collection, the brand stated that its use of organic cotton reduces CO2eq by about 48% and avoids 692 tons of emissions.

CREDIT: Tommy Hilfiger

After the campaign launch, Mendes will then be outfitted in sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger styles for his upcoming “Wonder: The World Tour.” According to the brand, these styles will feature items made using liability fabrics and trimmings from past collections as well as vintage deadstock fabrics.

What’s more, Tommy Hilfiger will donate $1 million to mitigate and offset the environmental impact of the tour, as Mendes has set a goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% per show compared to his last world tour in 2019. Tommy Hilfiger’s donation will go towards helping make the tour’s Sustainability & Tour Greening Program possible. The brand said that a substantial portion of this investment will be donated to regenerative cotton farming, to continue to build upon the impact of the brand’s wider sustainability initiatives.

Ultimately, the partnership will culminate with a co-designed capsule collection, launching in spring 2023, which will reimagine classic Tommy Hilfiger styles reimagined through recycled and new material innovations as well as circular design practices.

“Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of ‘Futuremakers’ who understand the need for action,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, together we can build even more awareness to make a positive, lasting impact.”

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” added Mendes. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve. I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me.”