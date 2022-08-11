Puma Taps Cara Delevingne and Others for ‘Conference of the People’ to Address Industry-Wide Sustainability Challenges

Puma will address the fashion industry’s pressing sustainability challenges at a conference in London next month, and has tapped multihyphenate Cara Delevingne to help.

The sportswear powerhouse will host “Conference of the People” on Sept. 6 in London, a one-day event that Puma said in a statement “will discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges.” Further explaining the intent of the event, Puma said in a statement that it hopes to “give the young generation a voice when it comes to making decisions today that will shape their future.”

Aside from Delevingne, Puma has recruited writer, director and broadcaster Reggie Yates to guide the audience through the event.

“Over the years I’ve made documentaries that delve into fashion and sustainability. The conversation those films sparked were at the very least inspiring,” Yates said in a statement. “I love the idea of joining an event where highlighting the solutions is a priority.”

“Conference of the People” will include several panels, which will be led by Paralympic medalist Ade Adepitan MBE, sustainable fashion journalist Sophie Benson and Vogue Business sustainability editor Bella Webb.

Puma also said the event will also have a sharpened focus on Gen Z, and will feature sustainable lifestyle influencers in the discussions. The Gen Z representatives include Monika Poppy and Izzy Manuel, as well as Earthrise Studios co-founders Jack Harries and Alice Aedy and Flock Together co-founder Nadeem Perera,

The discussions, according to Puma, will focus on waste and product afterlife (which includes an update on its biodegradable Suede sneaker project, dubbed Re:Suede); using more sustainable materials (and what brands can do to make a positive environmental impact at scale), managing eco-anxiety (which includes Delevingne and a panel revealing ways of turning negative energy into positive action), protecting eco-systems and finding ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

The invite-only “Conference of the People” will take place Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET. There will be a free livestream of the event as well.