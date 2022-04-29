Nordstrom Reveals It Donated Over 40,000 Pairs of Shoes in 2021 + $11 Million to Communities

Nordstrom is sharing a look at the progress it has made towards its 2025 corporate social responsibility and diversity, inclusion, and belonging goals.

According to its newly released 2021 Impact Report, the Seattle-based retailer said it has, among other things, donated over 40,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need with Shoes That Fit, a California-based non-profit organization that provides new shoes to low-income children.

What’s more, Nordstrom said it donated nearly $11 million to over 325 organizations located across every community it does business in and gave $3.6 million to 2,871 non-profits through its employee matching donation program last year.

Turning to sustainability, the retailer said it met its goal to help customers extend the life of 250 tons of clothing through donation, resale, and refurbishment in 2021. This includes the 46 tons of clothing, shoes, and accessories Nordstrom collected in 13 stores and through its mail-in program, Give Back Box.

Nordstrom also reported that it met its goal to contribute $250,000 in corporate donations to help slow and prevent climate change, as well as expanded its BeautyCycle program to Canada, which took back 5.99 tons of beauty packaging last year.

Turning to its product mix, Nordstrom unveiled in the report that it added 145 Black- and Latinx-owned, -operated, and -designed brands to its assortment last year, as well as created Latinx- and Black-owned and -founded shopping categories on Nordstrom.com. This move was in addition to the retailer signing the 15 Percent Pledge and making the commitment to buy 10-times more merchandise form Black-owned and -founded businesses by 2030.

Plus, the Impact Report also noted that Nordstrom raised more than $2 million to support homeless youth through sales of Treasure & Bond products, and produced nearly 45% of Nordstrom Made products in factories that invest in women’s empowerment training.

“We remain committed to working to reduce our impact on the environment, give back to communities, cultivate safe workplaces for the people who make our products, and strive to provide our employees with a great place to work,” Pete Nordstrom, president at Nordstrom, Inc., said in a statement. “Though we know we have a long way to go, together with our employees, customers and partners we’ve made significant headway over the past year that we look forward to continuing in 2022.”

To read the full 2021 Impact Report, click here.