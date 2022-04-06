New Balance Releases Sustainable Versions of Two Big-Selling Sneakers Under Its Green Leaf Standard

New Balance has expanded the product range under its Green Leaf Standard, which features environmentally-preferred materials, to include two of its largest footwear franchises: 574 and Fresh Foam 1080v12.

Select colorways of the 574 in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizing, and the Fresh Foam 1080v12 for men and women — which are all available now via Newbalance.com — meet the brand’s Green Leaf Standard, which are identified by a leaf icon on the website. According to New Balance, polyester and leather are two of its highest volume materials of climate impact, and the Green Leaf Standard was created to support the brand’s goal of sourcing 50% recycled polyester and 100% preferred leather by 2025.

“Building our product in a more responsible way is a continuous journey,” New Balance director of product creation platforms Cynthia Maletz said in a statement. “We are continuing our green leaf efforts with styles from our highest-volume footwear models, placing our efforts where the impact will be the greatest.”

New Balance’s Green Leaf Collection is available now via Newbalance.com and select global retailers. The 574 retails for $85 in men’s and women’s sizing, with big kids’ and little kids’ sizing coming in at $70 and $65, respectively. The Fresh Foam 1080v12 comes with a $160 price tag.

What’s more, New Balance said roughly 19% of its footwear volume from new introductions and more than 60% of inline apparel volume in its spring ’22 collection, will meet its Green Leaf Standard. Specific to footwear, to meet its Green Leaf Standard, at least 50% of the materials in the upper have to be sourced as environmentally preferred, and at least one material in the midsole/outsole has to use roughly 3% bio-based or 5% recycled content.