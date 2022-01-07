Sustainability Matters: NY State May Soon Hold Fashion Companies Accountable for Climate Change

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 7, 2022: A new bill is making some headway in the New York State Senate this week. Called the “Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act” (or Fashion Act), the new piece of legislation that was first drafted in October has reached the Senate’s Consumer Protection committee this week. The bill, if passed, would make New York the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion accountable for their role in climate change. Sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblywoman Anna R. Kelles, the bill requires fashion retail sellers and manufacturers to disclose environmental and social due diligence policies; establishes a community benefit fund for the purpose of implementing one or more environmental benefit projects that directly and verifiably benefit environmental justice communities.

Big Initiatives in 2021

Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.

Nov. 18, 2021: Macy’s will soon sell shoes from Stardog Loungewear on Macy.com and in stores, expanding its commitment sourcing products made from sustainable materials. Stardog is known for offering sustainable sneakers made of 100% hemp. Starting Dec. 1, Macy’s will launch the collection with the Startonic House Shoe and Expedition Sneaker with plans to expand to include more products in the future.