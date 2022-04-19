Crocs Names First Global Head of Sustainability to Help It Achieve Net Zero Goal by 2030

Crocs Inc. set an ambitious goal last year to be net zero by 2030, and now the clog maker has an experienced leader dedicated to accomplishing that milestone.

The Colorado-based company announced today that Deanna Bratter has been named VP and global head of sustainability, a newly created position at Crocs. Bratter comes from the food and beverage industry, where she was most recently VP of sustainable development at Danone North America. A graduate of the University of South Florida, she has completed sustainability certification programs at the University of Denver and Harvard Business School.

At Crocs, Bratter will be responsible for driving the company toward its stated goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions, and also will enhance its commitments and impacts across environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance.

“Consumers are keenly focused on purpose, inclusivity and a sustainable future, and Crocs has set clear ambitions to integrate sustainability into every part of their business and products,” said Bratter in a statement. “This is an iconic brand, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to apply my experience in creating more sustainable systems to Crocs.”

In July 2021, Crocs outlined a series of initiatives focused on minimizing the brand’s carbon footprint and impact on the environment.

On the materials side, it said it plans to use more sustainable ingredients for products and packaging materials, with a goal to be a 100% vegan brand by the end of 2021. While 45% of the production scrap from Croslite, the main material used to make Crocs, is currently recyclable, the brand is aiming to make this material even more sustainable moving forward.

In a statement today, Crocs CEO Andrew Rees reinforced the company’s commitment to its environmental mission. “Climate change is an urgent issue that requires meaningful and rapid action. As a brand that invites everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes, we have an equal responsibility to ensure we’re doing our part to create a more comfortable world,” he said.