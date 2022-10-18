Birdies CEO ‘Remains Committed’ to Empowering Women as Brand Earns B Corp Certification

Birdies is marking a new milestone in its business.

The San Francisco-based female-founded footwear brand announced today that it has achieved B Corporation certification joining a group of over 5,000 like-minded companies across 70 countries and 150 industries.

According to Birdies co-founder and CEO Bianca Gates, it took 2.5 years for B Lab, the governing body of B Corp, to award this new status. Throughout the process, B Lab examined the company’s governance, workers, community, and impact on both people and the environment.

“The rigorous and time-consuming process consists of approximately 200 questions, and for each question, responses are tested and verified by two distinct certification analysts who review requested evidence and documentation to ensure accuracy,” Gates told FN. “With only 7% out of 50,000 organizations becoming B Corp certified, we are honored to have received this certification and encourage others to join us in this movement.”

Birdies co-founders Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

As a B Corp, Birdies now meets verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability – something Gates said “marks a new stage” for the company as it forged ahead with its mission-driven business.

“As we continue to strive to uplift and empower women through our work, we are extremely proud of all we have accomplished thus far,” Gates said. “B Corp offers us a way to accelerate how we do business both internally and externally to actively make the world a better place.”

Looking ahead, Gates added that the company “remains committed” to improving upon its social and environmental impact with greater transparency.

Launched in 2015, Birdies is best known for its comfortable flats and slides. Earlier this year, the company debuted its first lace-up sneakers. At the time of the launch, the label also revealed a campaign starring activist and author Blair Imani and celebrity interior designer Brigette Romanek.

In July 2021, Birdies opened its second brick-and-mortar store in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, four years after it opened its first shop in San Francisco.