Allbirds Uses an Array of Sustainable Materials to Create Its Latest Lifestyle Sneaker

By Peter Verry
Allbirds Pacer Natural White Umi
Umi in the Allbirds Canvas Pacer "Natural White."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds is expanding its lifestyle footwear range.

Today, the eco-friendly shoe company revealed the Pacer, its latest fashionable and versatile lifestyle silhouette designed by Allbirds VP of design Ashley Comeaux. The brand described the style as its take on a classic shoe, created with curvy lines and a wavy midsole in order to create a clean and expressive look.

The Pacer will debut in two materials: plant leather and canvas.

Plant leather is the brand’s plant-based alternative leather, which the company explained is 100% plastic free, 100% vegan and uses natural materials including rubber, plant oils and agricultural byproducts such as rice hulls and citrus peels. The material, according to Allbirds, is made with customizable plant-based material Mirum in partnership with material science company Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) and produces 88% less carbon than traditional leather and 75% less carbon than synthetic pleather alternatives on the market.

As for the Canvas Pacer, the brand created the shoe using organic cotton.

Both looks will use the brand’s tree material for the soft interior lining and its SweetFoam midsole material.

Allbirds has also revealed the carbon footprint for the shoe, which is 7.99 kg CO2e for the Canvas Pacer and 8.24 kg CO2e for the Plant Pacer.

Allbirds Canvas Pacer Thrive Teal
The Allbirds Canvas Pacer in “Thrive Teal.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

The Pacer will arrive in several colorways. The Canvas Pacer will debut in “Natural Black,” “Natural White,” “Hazy Beige” and “Thrive Teal.” The Plant Pacer — which will be limited for the launch but more inventory will arrive next year — will come in “Natural White” and “Dreamy Green.”

The Canvas Pacer will retail for $110 and the Plant Pacer will come with a $135 price tag. Both looks will drop in men’s and women’s sizing.

To introduce the shoe, Allbirds tapped musician Umi for a content campaign.

Allbirds Pacer Natural Black Umi
Umi in the Allbirds Canvas Pacer “Natural Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds has been busy with new product releases in 2022. For instance, the company revealed its most technical running shoe to date, the Flyer, in May. The performance running shoe is equipped with the brand’s lightweight and energy-returning SwiftFoam midsole material. And in January, the company announced it would continue its collaboration with Jeff Staple with the release of two more limited-edition Staple Dasher colorways.

Allbirds Plant Pacer Dreamy Green
The Allbirds Plant Pacer in “Dreamy Green.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds
