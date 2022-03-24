Walmart Ranks First On the List of Top 50 Global Retailers in 2022

Walmart nabbed the No.1 spot on an annual list of the top 50 global retailers in 2022, compiled by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Kantar, a data, insight and consultancy company.

To create the list, Kantar assigned points to retailers based on domestic and international retail revenues. Retailers had to have a direct investment in at least three countries to qualify for the list.

“The second year of the global pandemic challenged global retail in 2021 as it did in 2020,” said David Marcotte, SVP of global insights and technology at Kantar. “And, just as in 2020, global retail emerged with far more revenue and profit as it managed changes in shopper needs and routines.

After Walmart, Amazon.com nabbed the second spot, with Schwarz Group coming in at no. 3. Other retailers in the top ten include Aldi, Costco, Ikea, and Home Depot.

As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart was one of the standout companies that found a way to thrive throughout the global pandemic and accompanying supply chain issues that were present across the industry. For example, to prepare for the holiday season, Walmart managed to secure supply early and charter vessels to make sure it had enough inventory in stock.

In its most recent quarter, Walmart beat expectations and posted full year sales of $572.8 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The company said it has benefitted from higher prices in an inflationary environment as well as government stimulus payments. Walmart operates 10,431 stores across the 25 countries.

“Walmart has balanced divesting from weak international markets, most recently South Africa, with a more robust omnichannel marketplace and in-store services,” wrote Marcotte in a blog post discussing the list. “Leveraging its logistics advantage, it now provides shoppers with a broad range of ways to buy across all platforms. That has created new opportunities with higher-income shoppers that would normally gravitate to Amazon.”

Walmart recently announced a goal to hire more than 50,000 workers to staff its U.S. stores, offices and supply chain facilities in the first quarter. Walmart also said it would hire more than 5,000 global tech associates in 2022 and add tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta.