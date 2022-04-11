Walmart Expands Shoe Assortment With Exclusive Sam & Libby + Madden NYC Launches

Walmart has added two new exclusive brands to its roster as the retailer expands its footwear offerings.

The Caleres-owned Sam & Libby brand as well as the Steve Madden-owned Madden NYC brands will now be sold exclusively at Walmart. The partnership launched in late March and is continuing to roll out to stores and Walmart’s website.

Via the partnership, Walmart will sell Sam & Libby women’s sandals at a price range of $25 to $28 and Madden NYC women’s and kids’ sandals, clogs and platform sneakers for between $16 and $26. The Madden NYC collection at Walmart will also include women’s clothing and accessories and ultimately expand to include men’s shoes in the fall.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of these two iconic brands exclusively at Walmart as they join our expanding portfolio of exclusive and national shoe brands,” said VP and divisional merchandise manager for shoes at Walmart U.S. Gypsy Jo Diessner. “Our focus on growing our assortment to meet our customer’s needs and enhancing their shoe shopping experience are top priorities.”

The latest partnership marks a step forward in Walmart’s efforts to expand its footwear offerings with exclusive retail partnerships and owned brands. Walmart currently operates a slew of private brands with footwear offerings, including Time and Tru, Wonder Nation, No Boundaries, and Ozark Trail. The company also owns the Scoop and Free Assembly apparel brands, which are run under the creative direction of Brandon Maxwell.

In addition to its private footwear labels, Walmart also sells shoes brands such as Bearpaw, Justice, Keds, Kendall & Kylie, Levi’s, Maui & Sons, Reebok, Stride Rite, Wolverine and more, all of which were added to the retailer over the last year.

Beyond brand selection, Walmart is investing heavily in the in-store shoe shopping experience as well, with shop-in-shops devoted to specific brands like Sam & Libby and Madden NYC. Both brands are available in 900 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website.

“The Sam & Libby brand makes a statement for today’s modern consumer, and we are excited to launch our new collection exclusively at Walmart,” said Dottie Grubb, Sam & Libby’s VP of marketing and licensing. “Our story begins with two people, Sam & Libby, re-imagined as best friends, mothers, daughters, sisters and partners, and their shared love of great shoes. The Sam & Libby mission is to challenge the status quo, delivering innovative, rule breaking, fun fashion synonymous with our original 1987 heritage.”