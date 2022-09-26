Walmart Courts Younger Consumers with New Metaverse Play on Roblox

Walmart is the latest retailer to enter the metaverse.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer announced on Monday that it has launched two new metaverse experiences on Roblox. Called “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play,” the retailer said these spaces offer “unique” and “interactive” content and entertainment for its customers.

In Walmart Land, the retailer will highlight fashion, style, beauty and entertainment items across the 52 million daily Roblox user community. The retailer said that this experience will also a virtual store of merchandise, or “verch,” for Roblox avatars; a physics-defying Ferris wheel giving users a bird’s-eye glimpse of the world; and unlockable tokens and badges that can be earned in various games and competitions.

Walmart Land on Roblox CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart’s Universe of Play, on the other hand, will serve as the retailer’s virtual toy destination in Roblox. Users can explore different toy worlds to earn coins for cool virtual goods, or complete challenges to build a personal trophy case, unlock secret codes and more.

“We’re showing up in a big way — creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” William White, chief marketing officer of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “Roblox is one of the fastest-growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

Users can access the Walmart Land experience on Roblox.com and Walmart’s Universe of Play on any device including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon devices, Xbox consoles, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

This launch comes as many brands and retailers are jumping into the metaverse and web3. Recent moves into the space include Nicholas Kirkwood‘s collaboration with White Rabbit for Decentraland’s first Metaverse Fashion Week earlier this year as well as Clark’s launch of the “Clarks Cicaverse” and Dick’s Sporting Good’s new “School of Sport” virtual experience, both on Roblox.