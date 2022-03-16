Walmart to Hire More Than 50,000 U.S. Workers in Q1

Walmart just set a major hiring goal for Q1.

The big-box retailer said on Wednesday that it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers to staff its U.S. stores, offices and supply chain facilities in the first quarter. The news comes after a Tuesday announcement in which Walmart said it would hire more than 5,000 global tech associates in 2022 and add tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta.

According to Walmart, 75% of U.S. store, club and field management workers begin their careers as hourly associates.

“We provide unparalleled opportunities to advance from entry-level associates to positions of greater responsibility and higher pay, on average within seven months,” wrote Donna Morris, chief people officer, in a company blog post describing the hiring goals.

Walmart’s ambitious hiring goals are set against a backdrop of record high quits across multiple industries, including retail. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Resignations in retail decreased by 69,000, though labor shortages across the industry persist.

Like other retailers, Walmart has rolled out a slew of benefits and competitive wages to attract workers during a labor shortage. In November, the company said it was looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices, with some supply chain roles at Walmart offering between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job.

In a call with investors last month, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company plans to add more than 3,000 roles for delivery drivers to support the expansion of its Walmart InHome grocery delivery service.

Other retailers have also announced wage increases to attract and retail talent. Target last month announced a new starting hourly wage range of $15 to $24 for hourly employees in stores, supply chain facilities and corporate headquarters. Macy’s also announced in November that it would raise its minimum pay to $15 per hour and launch a tuition benefit program for all U.S.-based salaried and hourly employees. Hobby Lobby is also upping its pay to $18.50 an hour for full-time workers in 2022.