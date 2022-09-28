Walmart Rolls Out Fertility Benefits to Employees Across the U.S.

Walmart is expanding its healthcare coverage for its workers to include access to certain fertility treatments.

The big-box retailer on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Kindbody to provide fertility benefits via its new Center of Excellence (COE), which offers specific treatments and providers for its employees. Via this partnership, Walmart employees will be able to access more than 30 Kindbody facilities across the U.S., including a new clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Rogers, Ark., which is set to open later this year.

The benefits are available to any Walmart employee or dependent enrolled in the company’s self-insured Walmart medical plan. Services available include fertility assessments and education, preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI). Employees may also be eligible to receive surrogacy and adoption benefits as well, which could include financial support of up to $20,000.

“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, SVP of Walmart global total rewards in a statement. “Through Kindbody, Walmart associates in every corner of the country will have access to a variety of services to aid in their family-planning journey.”

The announcement comes after Walmart in August announced that it had expanded its health benefits to include abortion and related travel coverage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated protections for abortions. In the wake of the announcement, other major retailers like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Skechers and Crocs, announced similar coverage options.

Walmart also offers 16 weeks of maternal leave for qualified full-time hourly or salaried employees who become new mothers. New parents that adopt or foster a child can receive six weeks of paid leave.

“We’re incredibly honored to become a Walmart Center of Excellence and provide high-quality care to Walmart associates, furthering our mission to make fertility and family-building care affordable and accessible for all,” said Gina Bartasi, founder and chairwoman of Kindbody, in a statement. “Our partnership with Walmart signals that fertility benefits have joined medical, dental, and vision as standard workplace benefits for leading employers.”