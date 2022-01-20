Walmart E-Commerce Head to Depart After Less Than Two Years at the Company

Another executive is leaving Walmart, marking the latest in a series of leadership shakeups at the big-box retailer.

Casey Carl, Walmart’s EVP and chief e-commerce officer, will be leaving the company at the end of February, Walmart’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced via a Thursday memo to employees viewed by FN. Carl joined Walmart in September of 2020 and was named its e-commerce head in 2021 after Marc Lore left the role.

Tom Ward, SVP of last mile delivery, will take over the role of EVP and chief e-commerce officer, effective Feb. 1.