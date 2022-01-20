×
Walmart E-Commerce Head to Depart After Less Than Two Years at the Company

By Shoshy Ciment
The storefront of Walmart in Los Angeles, California on August 18, 2020.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for SheMedia

Another executive is leaving Walmart, marking the latest in a series of leadership shakeups at the big-box retailer.

Casey Carl, Walmart’s EVP and chief e-commerce officer, will be leaving the company at the end of February, Walmart’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced via a Thursday memo to employees viewed by FN. Carl joined Walmart in September of 2020 and was named its e-commerce head in 2021 after Marc Lore left the role.

Tom Ward, SVP of last mile delivery, will take over the role of EVP and chief e-commerce officer, effective Feb. 1.

“Casey has been a passionate advocate for our sellers and led the work to define and implement our seller value proposition, which has led to strong growth in our third-party Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services,” said Furner in the memo. “I have appreciated Casey’s contributions to the Walmart U.S. business.”Carl was responsible for refining the company’s digital experience. He also oversaw Walmart’s U.S. marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services program with third-party sellers. Prior to Walmart, he served in executive roles at Target.

This change marks the latest leadership shift for the company that has experienced multiple changes in recent weeks. Just last week, Walmart’s chief merchandising officer Scott McCall announced his retirement and chief customer officer Janey Whiteside also announced her departure, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Walmart has posted outstanding financial results throughout the pandemic, especially within its digital sales. In its third quarter earnings report, Walmart posted a 9.2% year over year sales growth in US stores open for at least a year. U.S. e-commerce sales grew 8% in Q3. The company has benefitted from higher prices in an inflationary environment as well as government stimulus payments.

“Continuing the growth of our e-commerce business is critical to our long-term success,” Furner wrote in the memo.

