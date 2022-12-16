Here’s All of the Walmart Stores Now Delivering With Drones & How You Can Get Drone Service

Walmart is continuing to expand its delivery options, officially rolling out drone delivery in select markets in Arizona, Florida and Texas on Thursday.

According to the big-box chain, customers in the Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, and Dallas areas can now take advantage of same-day delivery via drone. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from four stores in Arizona, seven stores in Florida and 11 stores in Texas.

This marks the first time customers in these markets can take advantage of Walmart’s drone delivery, following the retailer’s May announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across six states, including Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia by the end of the year. In total, there will be 34 stores making drone delivery available in 23 cities nationwide by year end, Walmart said.

This comes after Walmart first partnered with DroneUp in 2020 to test launch deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits. The partnership expanded further in June 2021 when Walmart announced it had invested in the delivery company. By Nov. 2021, Walmart and DroneUp made their first multi-site commercial drone delivery operations from drone airport “hubs.” Walmart now touts that it has “successfully executed” thousands of same-day drone deliveries to date.

Vik Gopalakrishnan, VP of innovation and automation at Walmart U.S., said in a statement that being on the forefront of this delivery innovation is something Walmart is proud of. “Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool,” Gopalakrishnan. “It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time back to focus on what is most important to them.”

Here’s how it works. Customers living within a mile of a participating store can place orders through droneupdelivery.com between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm local time. Drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to 10 pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes.

Participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub inclusive of a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines, that safely manage flight operations for deliveries. Once a customer places an order, the item is fulfilled from the store, packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.

According to Walmart, there are no order minimums and the delivery fee is just $3.99.

See here a list of Walmart stores now participating in drone delivery.

Texas