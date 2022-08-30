Here’s Where Von Maur Will Open Its First Pennsylvania Location in 2024

A Von Maur department store is coming to Pennsylvania.

The Davenport, Iowa-based retailer announced on Tuesday that it will open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2024, its first location in the Keystone State.

The store will feature a selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others, the company said.

Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin this fall and will feature the company’s signature exterior brick façade and interior ambiance complete with original artwork, open-floor plan and music from the store’s grand piano. The company said it expects to employ more than 100 associates at this location – the majority of which will be full-time.

“While our upcoming opening may be the first time customers have heard about or experienced Von Maur…we are looking forward to becoming a part of the Pittsburgh community and showcasing a unique shopping environment for our customers for years to come,” Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur, added in a statement.

Today’s announcement builds upon the 150-year-old family-owned company’s targeted national growth strategy. After previously opening in states such as Georgia, New York, Alabama and Oklahoma, Von Maur now operates 36 stores across 15 states. Most recently, the retailer opened its fourth Michigan location in Rochester Hills in March. Additionally, the company is slated to open its second Wisconsin location in Madison in October.

South Hills Village features more than 130 specialty stores including Macy’s, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon and Von Maur’s contemporary women’s clothing and accessories retail concept called Dry Goods.