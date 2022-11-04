US Adds 261,000 Jobs In October, Unemployment Rises to 3.7%

The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, beating estimates of 205,000 jobs.

This number represents a dip from September, which saw an increase of 315,000 jobs, and August, which saw 292,000 jobs added, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October, with 6.1 million unemployed. This was up from September’s rate of 3.5%

Notable job gains were present across health care, professional and technical services and manufacturing. Retail employment did not see any notable uptick or loss from September. Year-to-date, monthly job growth has averaged 407,000, lower than the 562,000 per month average in 2021.