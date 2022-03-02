How Fashion and Footwear Brands Are Supporting Ukraine Among Russian Conflict

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, various companies are making moves to show a stance against Russia’s aggressive actions towards Ukraine. Some companies are also pledging support to people in Ukraine who have been displaced from their homes amid the conflict.

Here, how some fashion and footwear brands are helping Ukraine during this difficult time.

Adidas

Adidas is suspending its long-term partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFU), the German sportswear company confirmed to FN. Adidas said on Tuesday that its partnership with RFU, the governing body that oversees football in Russia, has been halted, effective immediately. The news comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies and as other companies make similar moves to show a stance against Russia’s aggressive actions towards Ukraine.

Burberry

Burberry is pledging support for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. The company said in a brief statement Wednesday that it is donating to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, “which is working to provide urgent aid, food, warm clothes and shelter to communities in desperate need.” The British brand will also be matching any employee donations to charities supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine with an equivalent donation to the appeal.

Canada Goose

Through the Canada Goose Response Program, the outerwear company is donating $100,000 CAD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Further, while no Canada Goose retail locations have been impacted, in light of the challenged operating environment and evolving sanctions against Russian interests, the company has decided to suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia.

Gucci

On Wednesday, Chime for Change, Gucci’s longstanding global campaign advocating gender equality, said it was donating $500,000 to UNHCR to provide emergency support to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Keen

Keen has made a commitment of 50,000 euros, which converts to $55,669.75 at the current exchange rate, in both cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders. “In the face of a humanitarian crisis like the one unfolding in Ukraine, Keen stands in solidarity with its people. Our thoughts are with the people and families whose lives are affected by the crisis in Ukraine,” the company said via its Keen Europe handle on Instagram.

Kering

Kering said on Wednesday that it would make a “significant donation” to help Ukrainian people displaced by the Russian invasion. Revealing the move on its official social channels, the French group said the monies would go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR. “We hope for a peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the luxury group added in a short post on Instagram, accompanied by the word “peace” writ large and rendered in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Kurt Geiger

As part of its global kindness mission, Kurt Geiger has donated £50,000 (its store profits from last week) to the British Red Cross, which is working with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society on the ground to provide food, water, first aid, medicine, warm clothes and shelter to those affected by the crisis. “We have always been ardent advocates of empathy, compassion and spreading kindness to those who need it most,” said Kurt Geiger CEO, Neil Clifford in a statement. “Currently, there are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in need of financial, practical and emotional support. This is a situation of human suffering and we believe we have a moral obligation to reach out and help in any way we can.”

Nike

Nike has halted the delivery of products from its website to Russia, the sportswear giant said in a notice on its Russian website. As the notice explains, “merchandise purchases on Nike.com and the Nike app are temporarily unavailable” for customers in Russia. It was not clear from the notice if the shipping limit was a result of logistical issues in the region or a political stance from Nike.

OTB

The OTB Foundation was another early responder to the urgent appeal launched by UNHCR to support the people and families forced to flee Ukraine under the Russian attack. The not-for-profit organization established by OTB founder Renzo Rosso in 2008 said it was difficult to determine the number of refugees, but it is estimated that more than 100,000 people have had to abandon their homes. More than 600,000 refugees have already passed the Ukraine borders seeking help in the neighboring countries.