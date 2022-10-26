Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ Launches in Brooklyn with Community-Focused Retail Space

Ugg is taking its boots to Brooklyn. The brand’s latest Feel House experience, an immersive space highlighting positivity through senses, will be open on Oct. 28 — and FN got a first look this weekend in New York City.

The Feel House concept includes an open floor plan with a shoppable pop-up of the brand’s fall 2022 boots, slippers and apparel, as well as a Kimberly Drew-curated local art display, social media-friendly opps and an Olfactory NYC meditation room. The space came from a desire to celebrate self-expression while uniting Ugg’s large consumer community, according to Vice President of Marketing Carole Diarra.

Ugg’s Feel House retail experience in Williamsburg, New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

“One of our brand truths around the world is people say that Ugg makes them feel good inside and out, and it really is about this emotional comfort, as well as the physical comfort,” Diarra exclusively told FN at its star-studded opening party, emphasizing Williamsburg as a prime location for its diverse culture.

Feel House, which will launch in China and South Korea later this fall, also celebrates a landmark year for Ugg. Alongside increased sustainability efforts with new Regenerate boots, the brand has returned to celebrity style with stars like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, partnered with New York, Milan and Berlin Fashion Weeks. It’s also launched hit collaborations with Opening Ceremony, as well as Fen Chen Wang and Telfar — two that will continue into the future. The occasion also marked Ugg’s moment to lead the conversation around “Ugg season” — colder months when many begin wearing their shearling-lined boots everywhere possible.

Ugg launches the Classic Mini Regenerate. CREDIT: Ugg

“This year was a culmination of all of these brand efforts that we’ve been working on for the past few years,” says Diarra. “This was [also] the first year that we really have owned this idea of ‘Ugg season.’ We just made it official this year that we wanted to own this idea and bring our community along with us.”

JonBoy tattoos Ugg boots at Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ opening in Williamsburg in New York City on Oct. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for UGG

Feel House’s kickoff weekend included an art preview led by Drew, as well as a VIP party that included a Tierra Whack performance and custom tattooed boots by JonBoy, creating a truly immersive experience. The event, a star-studded affair with guests including Lourdes Leon, Ella Emhoff and Evan Mock, drew a large crowd that encompassed JonBoy himself — a longtime Ugg fan since the age of 14, who believes it does encapsulate the aforementioned communal emotion.

“Ugg stays moving forward, and it stays relevant,” JonBoy shared with FN. “It’s cool knowing that and putting together events like this, putting people together, people that love fashion and music can come together and just allow the worries of the world to disappear for a little bit and have a good time.”

