U.S. Adds 372,000 Jobs in June, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6%

A man walks past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.

The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate remained unchanged from May and April at 3.6%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

This number represents little change from May, which saw an increase of a newly revised figure of 384,000 jobs, recently adjusted by 6,000 from the originally reported 390,000.

Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, transportation and warehousing, manufacturing and information. Employment in retail trade showed little change from the prior month.