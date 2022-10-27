TJ Maxx Parent Company Instructs Its Buyers to Not Purchase Yeezy Merchandise

TJX Companies is the latest retailer to distance itself from Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” and his Yeezy brand.

The company, which owns off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, said on Wednesday that it will not buy any merchandise from the brand.

In an emailed statement to FN, a TJX spokesperson wrote: “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.”

On Tuesday, Adidas cut ties with West and his Yeezy brand after the rapper turned designer made repeated antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas said it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

In the wake of the announcement, many retailers have spoken out saying they will not further support the brand. On Wednesday, luxury consignment resale company The RealReal announced it would stop accepting items associated with West and his brand.

On Tuesday, Foot Locker was one of the first to take action, instructing all of its stores to remove all pairs of Yeezys from their sales floors. According to an email sent to staff, which was viewed by FN, employees have been asked to hold Yeezy shoes in the backroom until further direction is given.

What’s more, Gap, which ended its contract with Yeezy in September, said on Tuesday that it was taking “immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product” from stores. Gap said it had also shut down YeezyGap.com.

Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Ye as well.