After 10 Years, The Outnet Expands Into Menswear

The Outnet is expanding into menswear for the first time since its founding in 2009.

The off-price sister site to Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, the e-commerce site will now offer menswear along its women’s assortment in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions beginning on Tuesday, March 29. The Outnet’s menswear offering will then be available in the U.S. market this summer, the retailer said.

Following a successful soft launch phase in November 2021, which saw The Outnet message and target its existing customers; the new site will include a dedicated menswear homepage, menswear mega nav drop down, editorial and marketing campaigns. Additional menswear categories will also launch to represent a fuller offering, mirroring the experience of its womenswear site.

Brands that are expected to be featured in The Outnet’s menswear offering include Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Sandro, Rag & Bone, Acne Studios, Marni, Joseph, Montblanc, Canali, Dunhill, and Officine Generale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Outnet

“Over the past 10 years, The Outnet has continued to offer a fantastic selection of luxury past-season womenswear brands, and launching menswear is an exciting natural evolution and opportunity to grow and develop our assortment,” said Emma Mortimer, managing director of The Outnet, in a statement. We are extremely excited to roll out the full experience this year and see the response, as we continue to introduce new brands and customers to our unique offering.”

The development is the latest step in the e-tailer’s efforts to cater to a global audience. It has recently launched local language sites in the Middle East, Japan and Germany, and also launched its own private label Iris & Ink in 2012.

This news also comes as its brother site Mr Porter launched resale in collaboration with Reflaunt earlier this month. Net-A-Porter launched its own resale platform with Reflaunt in October. The two sites are part of Yoox Net-A-Porter’s commitment to “Unlock re-commerce” – one of 12 commitments within its ambitious “Infinity” sustainability strategy to 2030.