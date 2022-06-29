Target to Offer Benefits to Help Employees Travel to Obtain an Abortion

Target has joined the list of companies offering benefits to employees to help them obtain an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Starting in July, the big-box retailer will expand its existing healthcare travel reimbursement policy to include costs for traveling to obtain reproductive, mental health, cardiac and more services that are not available in-state. Target’s chief human resources officer, Melissa Kremer outlined the new policy in a memo to employees on Tuesday, which was shared with FN.

“A few months ago, we started reevaluating our benefits with the goal of understanding what it would look like if we broadened the travel reimbursement to any care that’s needed and covered –— but not available in the team member’s community,” Kremer wrote. “This effort became even more relevant as we learned about the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion, given that it would impact access to healthcare in some states.”

Since the ruling on Friday, major companies have announced their support to help employees who could be impacted. Like Target, companies like Skechers, Under Armour, Nordstrom and Crocs announced expansions of their existing benefits to include travel reimbursement expenses for employees who need to travel out of state to receive an abortion. Adidas said its new plan covers travel and lodging expenses up to $10,000.

Other companies like Nike, Levi Strauss & Co. and LVMH have said that their existing benefits already cover reimbursement for healthcare travel needs including abortion.