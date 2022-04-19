Target Embraces Hybrid and Remote Options for Corporate Employees

Target is the latest retailer to embrace a flexible working environment for its corporate workforce.

The big-box retailer will allow Minneapolis-based corporate employees to work on a hybrid schedule that blends office-time and at-home work, a spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will be able to determine when and how often they come into the office, if at all.

According to the company’s website, Target employs more than 10,000 project managers, business analysts, inventors, designers and more in its Minneapolis headquarters.

“While we won’t ask team members to be in the office with a set schedule or percentage of time, we know our physical offices will play an important role in how we work moving forward,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Throughout the spring, our teams will continue testing new ways of working and will start to develop more regular hybrid work routines.”

In recent months, various retailers have rolled out — and amended — plans to bring corporate employees back to the office. Some, like outdoor retailer REI Co-op, announced plans to test a remote working model for up to five days a week from its future satellite offices located in Issaquah, Wash. Others have rolled out schedules that incorporate office days.

In May, Nike said it planned to bring employees back to its headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. in September with a “3-2 flexible work model” which allows employees to work remotely up to two days a week. Last week, Nike reportedly amended the policy to give employees more chances to work from home for up to four weeks a year.

Target’s flexible corporate work model is another move that could help the retailer win over talent. The company in February announced a new starting hourly wage range of $15 to $24 for hourly employees in stores, supply chain facilities and corporate headquarters. The wages will vary depending on job and location.

Target also announced a rollout of expanded health care and education benefits for employees. In total, Target’s announcement represents a $300 million investment in its team. Target has nearly 1,900 stores nationwide and employs over 350,000 workers.

After a strong 2021, Target in March shared guidance for fiscal year 2022, which includes an expectation of low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, with high-single-digit growth in adjusted EPS. Overall, Target expects 2022 progress to kick off slowly and gain traction as the year continues.