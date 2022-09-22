Target to Hire 100,000 Employees This Holiday Season

Target has announced its hiring goals for the 2022 holiday season.

The big-box retailer on Thursday said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees, on par with its goals for last year. In 2021, Target said it planned to hire an additional 100,000 seasonal and 30,000 supply chain employees for the holiday season.

Target also announced the rollout of its “Deal Days” sales event, between Oct. 6-8, which is meant to help shoppers get a head start on savings earlier in the season.

“The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season, and we’re here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy,” said Christina Hennington, EVP and chief growth officer at Target. “That’s why we’re rolling out deals earlier than ever and ensuring our team is ready to help our guests shop when and how they want.

Walmart on Wednesday said it planned to hire 40,000 new employees for the holiday season and beyond. This target was significantly less than last year’s goal of hiring 150,000 employees for mainly long-term roles meant for the holidays and beyond, as well 20,000 associates for supply chain roles.

Kohl’s has also announced its staffing goals for 2022 and plans to hire about 90,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season this year, on par with its goals from last year.

Holiday sales are likely to increase this year, although at a slower pace than in 2021, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. The report found that holiday sales will total $1.45 trillion to $1.47 trillion during the November to January timeframe, growing between 4% and 6% over last year.