Target Launches Black History Month Collection to Celebrate Black Designers and Employees

Target launched its new Black History Month collection.

The retailer this week rolled out a campaign to highlight Black employees, designers and entrepreneurs, continuing its “Black Beyond Measure” marketing campaign. The collection will include a range of exclusive products across multiple categories including apparel, accessories, home, beauty, books, food, toys and more.

The assortment will also include designs from the three winners of Target’s inaugural HBCU Design Challenge, which allowed students from historically Black colleges and universities to submit designs to be included in Target’s Black History Month collection. Target will also offer t-shirts made from cotton sourced from fifth-generation Black family farm Bridgeforth Farms.

The theme of the collection is “Creating Our Own Future.” As such 86% of the collection was created by or designed with Black businesses or designers.

“This year we invested and partnered with more Black artists, designers, brands and even farms than ever before to bring the assortment to life,” said Tawnya Artisst, Target’s design director of multicultural product design and advancement. “This approach has allowed us to realize the 2022 theme of ‘Creating our Own Future,’ given that the overwhelming majority of the assortment products were created by and with members of the Black community.”

Beyond Black History Month, Target regularly features products from Black-owned brands year round via its Black Beyond Measure hub on its website. Target also announced in October that it would invest $100 million through 2025 to fund organizations focused on driving economic growth in Black communities across the U.S.

As Black History Month begins, various brands and retailers have announced new initiatives to highlight Black voices and promote diversity. Nordstrom recently launched a series of campaigns for Black History Month which highlight its diverse community of staff and consumers. The retailer is engaging with communities and highlighting Black-owned brands, Black food culture and stories among its Black employees. Saks has teamed up with designers LaQuan Smith and Dani Evans of Monrowe to create digital content that highlights Black designers.