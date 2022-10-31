Farfetch & Stadium Goods Are Among Stores Still Selling Yeezy Products

Farfetch and its sneaker and streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods are among the retailers still offering Yeezy product despite multiple retailer’s dropping the brand following racists comments from founder Kanye West.

As of publication, the luxury retail platform had over 200 items under the Yeezy brand for sale, with 351 items from the brand available on Stadium Goods.

Similarly, StockX has 1,144 search results for “Yeezy” on its website, while Vestiaire Collective has 1,662 listings for the brand. Grailed, which was just acquired by GOAT Group, has over 50,000 search results for “Yeezy” on its website. Plus, GOAT, which has an investment from Foot Locker, has 174 current listings. All of these companies have not made formal statements regarding the sale of Yeezy, and FN has reached out for further comment.

Last week, Adidas cut ties with West and his Yeezy brand after the rapper turned designer made repeated antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas said it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

In the wake of the announcement, many retailers have spoken out saying they will not further support the brand.

On Wednesday, TJX Companies, which owns off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, said it will not buy any merchandise from the brand. In an emailed statement to FN, a TJX spokesperson wrote: “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.”

That same day, luxury consignment resale company The RealReal announced it would stop accepting items associated with West and his brand.

On Tuesday, Foot Locker was one of the first to take action, instructing all of its stores to remove all pairs of Yeezys from their sales floors. According to an email sent to staff, which was viewed by FN, employees have been asked to hold Yeezy shoes in the backroom until further direction is given.

What’s more, Gap, which ended its contract with Yeezy in September, said on Tuesday that it was taking “immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product” from stores. Gap said it had also shut down YeezyGap.com.

Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with West as well.