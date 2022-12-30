These Stores Are Open on New Year’s Day 2023: Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx & More Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on New Year’s Day in 2023, look no further. We’ve got you covered.

Though many stores remain closed or operating on limited hours on Jan. 1, many continue with business as usual. Despite observed or early closing hours, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on New Year’s Day.

Larger pharmacies and all-purpose stores including Target and Walmart are currently set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on New Year’s Day. However, other retailers including CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walgreens may be closed or operate with reduced hours — particularly those with in-store pharmacies — in observance of the holiday. Department stores including Kohl’s, Macy’s and TJ Maxx are some of the select retailers operating on normal hours, as well.

Below, discover the stores that will remain open on New Year’s Day in 2023.

CVS

CVS stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, other locations may be operating with reduced pharmacy hours or be fully closed — which you can learn by calling your local stores.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, other locations may close early or operate with reduced hours, which you can determine by calling your local store.

Ikea

Ikea stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, other locations may be operating with reduced hours, which you can determine by calling your local store.

Macy’s

Macy’s stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Target

Target stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day in 2023.

TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, some locations may be operating with reduced hours or select pharmacy hours— which you can determine by calling your local store or using Walgreens’ store locator.

Walmart

Walmart stores will remain open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day in 2023.

This list will be updated as additional store hours are announced during the 2022 holiday season.

