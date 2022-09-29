StockX Expands Into Women’s Luxury Shoes, Adds Amina Muaddi, Louboutin, Gucci + More

StockX is now involved in the women’s luxury shoe world.

The marketplace announced it has expanded its catalog with the launch of women’s luxury shoes. The addition comes at a time when StockX said more than a third of its users are women, a number that continues to grow.

The company said via statement that consumers will now have access to a range of looks from the likes of Amina Muaddi, Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, Prada and Christian Louboutin. Also, there are plans to introduce more luxury footwear brands throughout this year and into 2023.

StockX has added a Shoes category to its homepage with the women’s luxury shoes debut, which the company said will make it easier for customers to discover the recently-added women’s footwear brands, as well as other popular non-sneaker brands such as Crocs, Birkenstock and Timberland.

“Consumers have looked to StockX for access to hard-to-find luxury handbags and accessories for years, so this launch was a natural next step for us. As our platform has grown, our customer base has diversified and we’ve built an even stronger relationship with our female customer base,” StockX VP of sneakers, apparel and accessories Cynthia Lee said in a statement. “In addition to serving this growing audience, the launch of women’s luxury shoes offers new benefits to our seller community. StockX sellers in Europe, in particular, have an immense opportunity to diversify their business and meet the growing demand from buyers in the United States and other parts of the world.”

StockX confirmed it will also introduce new footwear offerings for men from luxury brands Hermès, Gucci and Prada.

The expanded catalog comes at a time when brands outside of Nike, Jordan Brand and Adidas are making noise on StockX. Last month, StockX revealed in its latest Big Facts report that Hoka was the fastest-growing sneaker brand on the platform, with an increase in trades of 3,606% for the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2021. Following Hoka was Puma, which experienced a 415% climb in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Rounding out the top five sneaker category growth leaders on StockX for the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 were Common Projects (376%), Louis Vuitton (245%) and Birkenstock (219%).