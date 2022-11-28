The Nike ‘Panda’ Dunk Was Black Friday’s No. 1 Selling Sneaker on StockX

The Nike “Panda” Dunk is everywhere, so it should come as no surprise that Black Friday shoppers were buying them left and right on StockX.

In data emailed to FN, the marketplace stated Black Friday trades were up year-over-year. What’s more, StockX stated it averaged more than one trade per second on Black Friday, with a high of two trades per second.

In terms of specific sneakers, StockX stated the Nike “Panda” Dunks — which the marketplace confirmed is one of its best-selling sneakers of all time — was its No. 1 selling sneaker on Friday and Saturday. More specifically, StockX said women’s and grade school sizes of the “Panda” Dunk were among the top-sellers.

Aside from the Nike “Panda” Dunk, StockX said holiday Air Jordan sneaker releases also performed well. Specifically, StockX said the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” was among the top five best-sellers on Black Friday and Saturday. The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” was also popular, and was ranked in the top 10 on the platform on both days.

Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for brands, StockX revealed New Balance was a top 5 brand overall on Black Friday, fueled by trades of the ultrapopular 550 silhouette. Specifically, StockX said the 550 “White/Green” and the 550 “White/Gray” were the top-traded colorways.

Also, StockX stated the Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury in the Sasquatch colorway was consistently ranked among the top 25 best-selling products, and multiple UGG products ranked among the top-sellers, including the UGG Tazz Slipper Chestnut for women and the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Chestnut for women.

Beyond sneakers, StockX said the Sony PlayStation 5 was the top-selling electronics product on the marketplace for the third consecutive year.

The Nike “Panda” Dunk and Air Jordans were featured prominently on the latest StockX Big Facts report that was released this month, which identified the top trends of 2022. For the last 12 months, which is measured from Nov. 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2022, StockX said there were more than 400,000 trade of the Nike “Panda” Dunk in both the Low and High versions. Also, Jordan 1 and Jordan 4 were among the top searched terms in October on StockX, with more than 500,000 searches in the month, and Jordan 11 was a term with more than 100,000 searches.