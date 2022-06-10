Everything You Need to Know About Stadium Goods’ NYC Block Party

Stadium Goods is gearing up to host a block party like no other later this month.

The sneaker and streetwear marketplace announced this week that it will host a four-day celebration in and around its SoHo store at 47 Howard St. in New York City, from June 20-23.

Dubbed “.IRL by Stadium Goods,” the retailer’s newly renovated flagship store will be the site of a series of panel discussions, product drops, pop-up shops and parties. The keynote will be a day-long Block Party on June 21 featuring an IRL meetup of NFT creators Gutter Cat Gang. Stadium Goods said in a statement that the event will cover everything from sneakers and streetwear to web3, NFTs and the blockchain.

The multi-day event is scheduled to coincide with the fourth annual NFT.NYC industry event. Stadium Goods is expected to drop exclusive merch and collaborations throughout the week with leading brands in the metaverse and web3 space, including Gutter Cat Gang, Stapleverse, Karafuru, RhymezlikeDimez, Fear City and more.

“.IRL by Stadium Goods is us planting our flag as an amplifier of the culture and community surrounding sneakers and streetwear, not only on Howard Street and the places where we sell, but in web3 and whatever it becomes,” Laura Sartor, chief product & strategy officer at Stadium Goods, said in a statement.

See below for the full .IRL by Stadium Goods event schedule.

Day One: Monday, June 20

11-1pm: AMBUSH x Zellerfeld Raffle + Verbal In-store This will be a display and raffle of the 3D printed shoe designed by AMBUSH x Zellerfeld, a product they envision living as a digital corollary in the SILVER FCTRY (Ambush Metaverse). Between the hours of 11AM-1PM, we’ll allow AMBUSH NFT holders first-come-first-serve access into the Stadium Goods store (capped at ~100-120); Any others interested are welcome to get in line but NFT holders prioritized first. Neha Dayal (Director, Innovation Strategy) and Yuming Wu (SVP, Brand Strategy) of Stadium Goods will have a small fireside chat with Verbal to discuss the product, their vision, and the SILVER FCTRY. The product will be raffled live (via QR Code, for NFT holders, and geo-fenced to the store).

AMBUSH x Zellerfeld Raffle + Verbal In-store 12-6pm: Metarelics + PFP World Popup Exhibition of art from the Metarelics + PFP World teams.

Metarelics + PFP World Popup 7pm to 10pm: Panel: Sneakers & Streetwear in web3 [INVITE ONLY] A conversation on the intersections of Streetwear and web3. Host Jeff Carvalho explores the overlap in behaviors, where we are today, and where the markets are headed next with key voices in both spaces. Host: Jeff Carvalho, Co-Founder of Highsnobiety Panelists: Jeff Staple, founder of Stapleverse Verbal, co-founder of Ambush Greg Locsin, creative director BBC/BB3 Jeff Cole, co-founder of Ikonick/Metarelics Nelson Diaz / Web3 strategist of Long Lost Friend

Panel: Sneakers & Streetwear in web3 [INVITE ONLY]

Day Two: Tuesday, June 21

All Day: Block party Celebrate NFTs IRL on the premier block of SoHo Hoop Bus

Block party 12pm to 7pm: Gutter Cat Gang pop-up (exclusive merch drop)

Gutter Cat Gang pop-up (exclusive merch drop) 2pm to 4pm: Gutter Cat Gang meet up [INVITE ONLY]

Day Three: Wednesday, June 22

10am to 12pm: Stapleverse Meetup with Jeff Staple [INVITE ONLY]

Stapleverse Meetup with Jeff Staple [INVITE ONLY] 12pm to 7pm: Stapleverse & Friends pop-up Exclusive merch drop from Stapleverse, Karafuru, RhymezlikeDimez, Fear City and The Possessed.

Stapleverse & Friends pop-up 2pm to 4pm: Sneakerheads NFT Meetup (exclusive merch drop.

Sneakerheads NFT Meetup (exclusive merch drop. 7pm to 10pm: NFT IRL Party [INVITE ONLY] Celebrate NFTs IRL from the best streetwear & sneaker projects.

NFT IRL Party [INVITE ONLY]

Day Four: Thursday, June 23