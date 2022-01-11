Sorel Debuts Adaptive Footwear Collection With Zappos

Sorel has entered the adaptive footwear market.

In fact, the footwear brand has reimagined three of its best-selling styles for Zappos Adaptive, the online shoe retailer’s platform for adaptive fashion items.

According to Sorel, the brand modified its Explorer II Joan Dual Zip, Emelie II Chelsea Heel Zip, and Explorer Boot Dual Zip styles for this collection. Sorel said it worked with Zappos Adaptive on the inclusive designs, incorporating dual zippers and enlarged pull loops for an easier on-off experience.

Sorel has added a heel zipper and an enlarged heel pull tab, for an easier experience pulling shoes on and off, to its Emelie II Chelsea boot for women. Also for women, the updated Explorer II Joan now features a dual side zipper and an enlarged heel pull tab. The men’s Explorer Boot has the same dual side zipper and an enlarged heel pull tab.

“We continue to successfully blend functionality and style, because we know our consumers are not willing to sacrifice either aspect,” said Mark Nenow, president of Sorel, in a statement. “As we continue to look toward the future of fashion, working with Zappos Adaptive allows Sorel to empower and embolden even more unstoppable individuals through function-first design, because Sorel is for everyone.

Model Chelsea Bear wearing the Sorel Adaptive footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

“We’re humbled to have had the opportunity to work with Sorel on introducing their first inclusive footwear line to the market,” added Dana Zumbo, business development manager at Zappos Adaptive. “With both brands’ passion for meeting customer needs, we seamlessly aligned throughout the process – which involved sharing feedback from Zappos Adaptive customers’ most requested features and working directly with the disability community to ensure the most universal fit and wear possible.”

This is the latest addition to Zappos Adaptive, which celebrated its fourth birthday in April 2021. On the occasion of its birthday, Zappos announced it had joined the Valuable 500 initiative to promote disability inclusion. Through its participation, Zappos.com pledged to work alongside brand partners to aid in the development of adaptive products or discover adaptations to existing silhouettes that would allow for more accessibility.

Zappos is among the industry’s pioneers in creating shoes for people with disabilities: Its Adaptive shopping platform was introduced in April 2017 — three years after a customer, in a phone call with an employee, asked if she could exchange a pair of shoes for her grandson, who had autism and needed help tying the laces on his own.