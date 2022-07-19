Social Status Invites Customers to Pay-it-Forward With Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Recess’ Collaboration

Social Status — one of the banners under James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group retail empire — will deliver its collaborative Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” on July 22 via Socialstatuspgh.com. With the drop, not only will Social Status will allow consumers to try and secure a pair, but they can also enter the information of a person in need, an organization that provides support to families for back to school — or both — that they would like to donate a pair to.

The reason for this pay-it-forward launch, according to Social Status, is to “shed an important light on the pressures on parents and families in need ahead of the return to school in these exceptionally challenging times.”

“I remember Christmas and back to school being the worst times of the year, just having nothing, with the hope of excitement of something new but nothing to come. It is a demoralizing feeling, especially as the effects of the economic climate begin to affect families deeply at a time of already dire need,” James Whitner, owner and founder of The Whitaker Group, said in a statement. “We’ve all seen the stats and understand the pressures of back to school on households. We can’t stand idle when we know the collective power of community as a change agent. This is less about sneakers. It’s about enabling this community to show up and help those most at-risk at a time when it can help them focus on what matters most: their education.”

Social Status is also offering consumers who do not have a person or organization in mind the option to have The Whitaker Project, which is the non-profit arm of The Whitaker Group, select an organization to support.