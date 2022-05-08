Snipes Is Now the First-Ever Community Retail Partner of the WNBA’s New York Liberty

Snipes has entered into a long-term partnership with the New York Liberty. With the partnership, the WNBA franchise is now the retailer’s first women’s sports partner.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce this long-term partnership with Snipes,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a statement. “The Liberty are uniquely positioned in the New York community at the intersection of sports and fashion; one of the largest markets in the world for both industries. With our partners at Snipes, the potential to bring our community together at this intersection is limitless.”

The partnership, according to the Liberty, will enable the team and the retailer to use their platforms to bring people together around a shared commitment to inclusiveness, justice and equal opportunity. This will include, the Liberty said, empowering young athletes at training camps, tournaments and other community events through the lens of fashion.

What’s more, the Liberty confirmed the partnership will include a custom Snipes-branded player arrival backdrop at the Barclays Center prior to each home game, and the retailer will present all pregame player arrival content throughout the season.

“With New York being our biggest market, we’re incredibly proud to partner with the Liberty to support, empower, and celebrate our shared community through the lens of basketball and fashion,” Snipes USA president Jim Bojko said in a statement. “As a founding WNBA team, the New York Liberty are deeply ingrained in our community and have been a constant force for good — we couldn’t be more excited to join forces.”

The Liberty started the 2022 WNBA regular season last night with a 81-79 home win over the Connecticut Sun. New York will be on the road next to face the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.