Michael Greenberg Says Skechers Will Give Employees $4K for Abortion Access If They Need to Travel: ‘It Is Up to Us to Do What We Can’

Skechers President Michael Greenberg said Monday that the company will expand its benefit program to include $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement so that employees can receive medical care, including abortion services, where legally available. The move comes as many companies, from Dick’s Sporting Goods to Nike to Adidas issued similar statements in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Good corporate citizenship means equal opportunity for all employees, and as a company with employees in all 50 states, we believe it is up to us to do what we can to provide the same rights across our U.S. workforce,” said Greenberg in a company memo. “No employee should face restrictions to health care access, including a full range of reproductive options.”

Greenberg said Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based Skechers will support all of its employees — no matter what state they live in — in their family-planning decisions, including pregnancy, adoptions, contraception and abortion, among other things.

“We recognize that some team members or our loyal customers may not agree with our decision to ensure equal opportunity to health care access we have in California, but we believe each employee should be given the same freedom to make personal decisions, whether, when or if to start a family, no matter where they live,” Greenberg wrote. “We will abide by laws and standards but will do our best ensure the health, safety and support of the entire Skechers team.”

The decision means that up to 26 states could curb abortion rights for women. Already, a number of “trigger states” have banned the procedure or will do so in the next 30 days.

A number of fashion and retail companies have addressed abortion access for employees since Friday’s ruling came down, but some leaders have been reluctant to speak out directly on the ruling.