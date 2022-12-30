Sears Hometown Announces All Stores Are Closings & ‘Selling Off Bare Walls’ Amid Bankruptcy Chapter 11 Filling & Liquidation Sales

Sears Hometown store chain — a franchise-owned unit of Sears Holdings that specializes in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment — will be heavily reducing in 2023 with new liquidation sales and closures of “all Sears Hometown stores coast-to-coast,” according to an announcement on Searshometownstores.com. The statement noted that “every item in every store” is for sale and “all locations are selling off bare walls.”

On Dec. 13, Sears Hometown announced it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to CNN.

In total, 115 store closings will take place, due to a rise in inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain. With them come liquidation sales, which will be handled by partners Tiger Group, SB360 Capital Partners and B. Riley Retail Solutions, according to SB360’s website. Stores sell furniture, fixtures, home appliances and more.

“The home appliances, tools and other products sold by Sears Hometown are everyday necessities for most households, and with today’s economic environment, every bit helps,” said Siegfried A. Schaffer, Chief Operating Officer of SB360, in a statement.

The sales will allow customers to buy numerous home appliances and tools up to 40% off the original ticketed price from top brands, including Craftsman, Workpro, Kenmore, Honda, Eureka and DieHard. All appliances will still be protected under warranties, and gift cards will continue to be accepted during closings as well.

“Shoppers who acquire higher-ticket items such as riding lawn mowers or home appliances will still be able to protect those investments by purchasing an additional, third-party warranty,” said Billy Nichols, senior Vice President for B. Riley Retail Solutions, said in a statement. “While the joint venture partners are managing the sales, local Sears Hometown dealers and associates will be on hand to provide advice and answer any questions consumers might have.”

Sears Hometown’s store closures are part of a larger current phase of companies closing stores to conserve more resources. As previously reported in Footwear News, retailers including Big Lots, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Bed, Bath and Beyond will undergo plans to close numerous stores this year, as well.

As Sears Hometown stores begin closing across the country, their local communities are likely to be impacted as liquidation sales begin. Below, discover where Sears Hometown stores will be hosting liquidation sales in each state in the coming weeks. You can find direct addresses on Sears Hometown’s website.

Sears Hometown Store Closures Locations:

Alabama: 6 locations

Arkansas: 12 locations

Arizona: 1 location

California: 6 locations

Colorado: 2 locations

Delaware: 1 location

Florida: 4 locations

Georgia: 5 locations

Iowa: 3 locations

Idaho: 2 locations

Illinois: 4 locations

Indiana: 2 locations

Kansas: 5 locations

Kentucky: 5 locations

Louisiana: 2 locations

Maryland: 1 location

Maine: 2 locations

Michigan: 1 location

Minnesota: 1 location

Missouri: 3 locations

Mississippi: 5 locations

Montana: 1 location

North Carolina: 3 locations

Nebraska: 4 locations

New Mexico: 3 locations

New York: 3 locations

Ohio: 1 location

Oklahoma: 2 locations

Oregon: 4 locations

Pennsylvania: 3 locations

Puerto Rico: 1 location

Tennessee: 1 location

Texas: 8 locations

Vermont: 2 locations

Washington: 1 location

Wisconsin: 4 locations

Wyoming: 1 location

